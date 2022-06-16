Activated carbon drives India’s coconut and product exports up 41% in FY22

India’s coconut and product exports in 2021-22 totalled ₹3,237 crore on the back of increased shipments of activated carbon. Shipments registered a growth of more than 41 per cent against ₹2,295 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal.

Activated carbon fetched an export revenue of ₹2,064 crore with a shipment of 1,37,363 tonnes. According to official sources, the US continued to be the leading destination for activated carbon exports, which is a medium used for gold extraction and purification. Countries such as Germany, Russia, Korea, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada etc. also shipped the product.

Pricey gold

Industry sources said rising gold prices and the opening up of gold mines led to a booming business for activated carbon worldwide. India’s activated carbon is getting more acceptance vis-a-vis other producing countries.

The figures released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, Kolkata, reveal that coconut oil and fractions were the next best in the country’s export basket, garnering a revenue of ₹430 crore on a shipment of 16,038 tonnes. Copra exports during the period were to the tune of ₹139 crores with 11,325 tonnes being shipped. Exports of desiccated coconut powder stood at ₹119 crore for a quantity of 7,457 tonnes.

The total imports of coconut and products to the country during the period were to the tune of ₹728 crore. Of this, oil cake and oil cake expeller varieties of coconut accounted for ₹500 crore with the quantity being 2,18,481 tonnes. Copra imports were 8,589 tonnes valued at ₹79 crore. Coconut shell charcoal import was 58,648 tonnes worth ₹27 crore.