Actress Navya Nair launches Farmfed brand spices products

Southern Green Farming and Marketing Multi-State Cooperative Society, a Kozhikode-based cooperative society operational since 2008, has launched new spices’ and curry masala products under the brand Farmfed, which include Agraharam Sambar Powder, Sambar Powder, Chicken Masala, Meat Masala, Fish Masala, Chilly Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, and Bajji Masala.

Actress Navya Nair, who is the brand ambassador of the multi-state cooperative society, launched the products at an event in Kochi.

The products are manufactured at Farmfed’s new production unit with modern facilities at Kinfra Megafood Park in Kozhinjampara, Palakkad.

Chairman Rajesh Chandrasekharan Pillai said the factory has the capacity for six tonnes of output per day. The full-scale production and marketing have been started following the success of the three-month-long production trial.

The products will be made available across Kerala during the first phase and the operations extended to Tamil Nadu subsequently. Farmfed, which functions on the Amul model, will directly distribute the product stocks to the business centres opened at various places, besides the stock points set up in districts.

The company hopes to garner ₹600 crore through the sale of value-added Farmfed products in the next five years, the chairman said, adding that the country’s branded spices market is expected to reach ₹50,000 crore by 2025.

Apart from Kerala, the company is already into agricultural activities in Tamil Nadu, and will soon expand to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” Managing Director Akhin Francis said.

Vice-Chairman Anoop Thomas said the society aims to do spice crop farming on more than 1000 acres. Out of this, 500 acres are under cultivation. The most important of these is the cardamom cultivation being done on 300 acres in Idukki. Similarly, Farmfed is cultivating Red Lady papaya on a five-acre land in Thrissur, and has fish farming on 16 acres on the outskirts of Ernakulam.