Hyderabad-based food start-up Nourish You has announced that acclaimed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in the company. Samantha’s investment comes as part of Nourish You’s seed funding of $2 million. Others who have invested in the seed funding include Y Janardhana Rao of Triumph Group; Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, Darwinbox; Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha; Abhijeet Pai, Co-Founder, Gruhas Proptech and Abhinay Bollineni, CEO, KIMS Hospitals, among others.

“Investing in Nourish You was a natural progression since I have been consuming their products for a while. I was impressed by their story of bringing superfoods like quinoa and chia to India, growing them locally, and their product roadmap of millet based clean-label vegan superfoods. I believe that Nourish You can create value while making a positive impact on the health of consumers as well as the planet. I’m excited to partake in their innovative and sustainable approach to business,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu said.

In addition to her investment, the actress has also launched Nourish You’s first plant-based, vegan, and lactose-free milk alternative — Millet Mlk. The new product — a blend of ragi, jowar, bajra and oats — marks the company’s foray into the alternative dairy category, and is an outcome of two years of research on innovative millet-based products undertaken by Nourish You.

The United Nations had declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets and Nourish You is well-positioned to support the Government of India’s vision to make India a global hub of millets.

“Her investment in the company is a testament to the products we have developed so far and the success we have achieved. We believe this partnership with Samantha will help us strengthen our position in the market as we unfold India’s superfood growth story,” said Krishna Reddy, Co-founder, Nourish You.

On introducing Nourish You’s Millet Mlk, Sowmya Reddy, Co-founder, Nourish You, further added, “I have been lactose-intolerant since birth, and always saw my mother struggle to find non-dairy alternatives that were nutritious, delicious, and of good quality. This inspired me to join the development of Millet Mlk at Nourish You. The difficulties and challenges in finding dairy-free alternatives are significant even today and Nourish You’s Millet Mlk fills these gaps.”

