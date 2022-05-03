Adani Wilmar acquires basmati rice brand Kohinoor’s India portfolio

The acquisition would give Adani Wilmar exclusive rights over the basmati rice brand

Packaged food company Adani Wilmar Ltd on Tuesday said that it has acquired basmati rice brand Kohinoor’s India portfolio from McCormick Switzerland GMBH for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition would give the company exclusive rights over the basmati rice brand ‘Kohinoor’ along with ‘ready to cook’, ‘ready to eat’ curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor Brand umbrella in India.

Adani Wilmar said the acquisition will strengthen its position in the packaged food category by augmenting a strong product basket with a premium brand along with the potential to scale value added products.

Angshu Mallick, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Adani Wilmar, said: “Adani Wilmar is pleased to welcome Kohinoor brand to the Fortune family. Kohinoor is a trusted brand which represents the authentic flavours of India and is loved by consumers. This acquisition is in sync with our business strategy to expand our portfolio in the higher margin branded staples and food products segment. We believe the packaged food category is under-penetrated with significant headroom for growth. The Kohinoor Brand has a strong brand recall and will help accelerate our leadership position in the Food FMCG category.”

The company added that the acquisition will also help in leveraging the reach of Kohinoor brand to drive synergies for Adani Wilmar across geographies and will also complement the reach of its flagship brand ‘Fortune’.

The Kohinoor brand portfolio comprises of Kohinoor (premium basmati rice), Charminar (affordable rice) and Trophy (HORECA segment).