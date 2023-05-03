Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹93.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 on lower revenue.

Its net profit stood at ₹234.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Also read: Adani group gets more time to repay loans taken to fund ACC, Ambuja buy

Total income fell to ₹13,945.02 crore in January-March 2022-23 from ₹14,979.83 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Wilmar said in a regulatory filing.

During the full last fiscal, Adani Wilmar's net profit fell to ₹582.12 crore from ₹803.73 crore in the previous year. Total income, however, rose to ₹58,446.16 crore from ₹54,327.16 crore in the previous year.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oil under Fortune brand.

Apart from edible oils, the company sells various food items like rice and sugar.

