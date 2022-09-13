Adequate fertiliser stocks available for rabi sowing: Mandaviya

India has adequate stocks of fertilisers and there is no shortage situation in the country, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, on Tuesday.

Even as States such as Odisha had recently raised concerns about a possible fertiliser shortage, the government has yet again reiterated its position on fertiliser availability in the country.

Responding to the media queries on the sidelines of the World Dairy Summit by International Dairy Federation, Mandaviya said, "There is no shortage of fertilisers. We have sufficient stocks available."

No price hike

The nutrient-based policy for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) soil nutrients will also be announced soon for the upcoming rabi season, sowing for which starts next month, he said adding that there would be no price hike for the non-urea fertilizers.

On the price impact on fertilisers following the increase in global prices, Mandaviya said the government will absorb the burden of high prices. As per the government projections, the fertiliser subsidy burden for the government may touch ₹2.5 lakh crore for the current fiscal, more than 50 per cent higher than the last fiscal. About a month ago, the Prime Minister had said the government sold urea to farmers at ₹300 despite its purchase cost working out at a staggering ₹3,500. On the di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, the government takes a burden of ₹2,500 per 50 kg of DAP.

At the World Dairy Summit here, Mandaviya addressed a session on 'Animal Disease Management—One Health Approach ' and recommended study and surveillance of the disease to get further insights about the management of the disease.

On animal healthcare, the government has laid down a plan to vaccinate 100 per cent of the animals against Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis.