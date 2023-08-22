Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the current stock of 150 lakh tonnes (lt) of different fertilisers is adequate for the ongoing kharif season as well as comfortable opening stock for forthcoming rabi season.

In a review meeting with State Agriculture Ministers on the availability of fertilizers, Mandaviya stressed the need to reduce the excessive use of fertilizers that harm the soil. “Balanced use of fertilizers is needed to save mother earth, and it is our resolve to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers,” he said.

Excess chemical fertilizers impact

He appealed to ministers and officials to regularly visit Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) and spread awareness among farmers about harmful effects of excess use of chemical fertilisers. About 600 PMKSKs were set up in 2022 for all agriculture related inputs and services.

The minister also appealed to the states to keep a check on diversion of agriculture grade urea for industrial purposes and run awareness programs on the issue. He informed about his ministry’s Zero Tolerance policy towards violators of the law and said that about 45 FIRs have been registered, 32 licenses cancelled and 79 mixture units de-authorised after diversion detected by Flying Squads.

