Stressing that chemical-free farming is an important option for sustaining the resources for future generation, Minister of State for agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Monday said that adoption of Mission LiFE in agriculture will help reduce adverse impact of climate change in farm sector.

Inaugurating an event ‘Mission LiFE’ on the World Environment Day, organised by Agriculture Ministry in Delhi, Choudhary quoted the example of Rajasthan and said that the State is having pre-monsoon showers more frequently than earlier years. “Untimely and heavy rains are causing distress to the farming community. Farmers are highly vulnerable to climate change. Keeping this in mind, ICAR has developed 1,750 climate-resilient varieties after 2016 and these have potential to give normal yields under adverse conditions in vulnerable areas,” he said.

The minister also stressed on recycling of wastes in agriculture as it sets the best example for circular economy. He emphasised that people should save the resources in day-to-day life.

Preserving biodiversity

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, an additional secretary in Agriculture Ministry, highlighted the importance of Mission LiFE and mentioned about the background of its launch by the Prime Minister during CoP-26. Samuel Praveen Kumar, a joint secretary, said that promotion of environment sustainability through agriculture is crucial for the country in preserving biodiversity and mitigating the impact of climate change.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja talked on the global temperature rise from pre-industrial era and its direct and indirect impact on agriculture and allied sectors. Maintenance of soil health through natural and organic practices having beneficial effect on soil flora and fauna is leading to better availability of nutrients in the soil, Ahuja said. He also mentioned about saving water through adoption of ‘per drop more crop’ scheme as India consumes more water for irrigation compared to other countries.