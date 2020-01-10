‘Adoption of zero budget natural farming could save Rs 2,100 cr in fertiliser subsidies for AP’

Everything folding up at CES 2020
In 2019 Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
Close on the heels of the Andhra Pradesh Government’s announcement of a scale-up of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) with a Rs 711-crore loan from KFW, Germany, comes a study that claims that AP could save big time in fertiliser subsidies.
The savings could be to the tune of nearly Rs 2,100 cr in fertiliser subsidies annually if it scaled up ZBNF to all six million farm families in the state by 2024, according to an independent study released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).
Scaling up ZBNF could significantly alter the landscape of chemical inputs in agriculture, particularly fertilisers. The study found that 77 per cent of the farmers adopting ZBNF did not use any fertilisers, while the rest continued to use chemical inputs in smaller quantities, along with the adoption of a few critical natural farming practices.
Overall, the average ZBNF farmer in AP grew rice and maize using 99 per cent and 85 per cent less urea per acre respectively, than a conventional farmer.
The CEEW study, in association with the Sustainable India Finance Facility (SIFF) and supported by Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation, is based on a May 2019 survey covering more than 600 farmers in 60 villages across six districts in Andhra Pradesh. The surveyed districts include Anantapuram, Kadapa, Krishna, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari. In Andhra Pradesh, more than 500,000 farmers currently practise ZBNF as part of a state government-led initiative.
CEEW research found that ZBNF had been adopted by a large number of marginal farmers in AP. Instead of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, ZBNF farmers used low-cost locally-sourced natural concoctions, inoculums and decoctions based on cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, lilac, green chillies, and many other such natural ingredients.
Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, CEEW, added, “Andhra Pradesh’s evolving experience shows that scaling up ZBNF could lead to massive savings on fertiliser subsidies, while reducing input costs for farmers. However, the impact of ZBNF across other regions and agro-climatic zones must be examined before a nationwide roll-out. Further research is also needed to understand the impact of ZBNF on greenhouse gas emissions, crop yields and resilience, and the chemical fertiliser industry, as the practice scales up.”
Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, said, “To take the current research on Bhartiya Prakrutik Krishi Paddhiti (Indian natural farming practices) further, we need more organisations and partners to conduct comprehensive and multi-faceted studies. Research across different agro-climatic zones in the country to look at overall cost reduction, yields, climate change, water-use, price realisation, will further help understand the prospects better.”
Meanwhile, the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), in a letter to the Prime Minister in September 2019, urged caution on the widespread implementation of ZBNF.
The Academy felt there is no scope for the incremental value gained by the farmer or the consumer through ZBNF that represents one of the many such practises followed in India prior to the 1950’s, when no more than 60 million tonnes of foodgrains was produced, making ZBNF a technology that lacked rationale or acceptability as a production technology.
Therefore, the Government should not needlessly invest capital, effort, time and human resources in promoting ZBNF on the grounds of technical infeasibility for India to explore this unproven and unscientifically proposed technology.
The NAAS sent the letter after considered brainstorming sessions with about 70 experts from across the country on the subject.
In 2019 Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...