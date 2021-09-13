After record output, Telangana asks farmers to shun paddy this rabi season

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
After achieving a record production of paddy over the last few seasons, lakhs of farmers in Telangana now face a challenge in the upcoming rabi season.
The State government has asked them not to grow paddy in the summer season as the Centre asserted that it is not going to purchase rabi production. The key rabi crop in Telangana is parboiled rice, which is consumed in neighbouring States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
With godowns overflowing with rice across the country, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) told the Telangana government that it’s not going to procure parboiled rice. It said it would buy 60 lakh tonnes of kharif rice (white rice) this year.
A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday discussed the impending challenge and decided to tell the farmers to consider growing other crops.
The State government procured paddy last rabi season after dilly-dallying for weeks. “We procured over 92 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice last year. This year, they are growing the crop on 55 lakh acres. This could give us an output of 14 million tonnes of paddy,” a Civil Supplies Department official said.
Riding on the back of a bumper production, Telangana contributed to 63 per cent of FCI’s total procurement last rabi marketing season.
The fact that millers are already saddled with about seven million tonnes of paddy reflect the enormity of the challenge. Officials suggest that instead of paddy, the farmers should look at growing groundnut, soya and other oilseed crops and vegetables to save themselves from a difficult situation in the summer season.
GV Ramanjaneyulu, Chief Executive Officer at Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, feels that it’s a 180-degree turn around by the State government in a year. “If the cropping patterns are not based on local resources, needs and only driven by skewed policies this is what is going to happen,” he pointed out.
The State has increased its production of paddy from about three million tonnes in 2015-16 to 30 million tonnes last year, making Telangana one of the largest producers of rice in India.
The area under paddy has gone up to 40.46 lakh hectares in 2020-21 against 14.6 lakh hectares during the period.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...