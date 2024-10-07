Safex Chemicals-backed AgCare Technologies has launched ‘Golden Farms’, a marketplace designed to digitise the agricultural input supply chain in India. The mobile app allows customers to procure inputs required in agriculture directly from manufacturers. A media statement said this is set to make the procurement process more streamlined, transparent, and accessible to customers across rural India.

The platform has onboarded over 16,000 dealers, with 30 per cent each from the Central and Western regions and 15 per cent each from Northern and Southern regions, it said.

The company plans to continue growing this network while also adding 5-6 new products every year to cater to diverse agricultural needs. The app offers 22 agrochemical products, with herbicides making up 35 per cent and insecticides accounting for 45 per cent of the portfolio.

Unlocking value

Quoting SK Chaudhary, Founder-Director of Safex Chemicals, the statement said: “Golden Farms represents a tremendous opportunity for us to scale the business and serve a market that has historically been fragmented and underserved. By delivering to over 16,000 PIN codes, we’re unlocking value for the manufacturers and dealers while improving efficiencies across the board. With our dealer network already surpassing 16,000 and our growth plans targeting a CAGR of 20-25 per cent over the next five years, we see Golden Farms becoming the go-to platform for all agricultural input purchases in India.”

The mobile app supports purchases ranging from 10 litres to 10,000 litres, and provides real-time updates on weather, mandi prices, and personalised crop advice. The platform also incorporates real-time inventory management, helping dealers monitor stock levels efficiently and avoid losses due to unsold products, it said.