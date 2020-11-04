Agitating farmers to block roads across country on Thursday

Leadership and Lies
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Farmers belonging to a large number of farmer organisations, including over 200 farmer groups affiliated to the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), will block roads and hold demonstrations across the country on Thursday to protest against three recently-passed agricultural Acts and the proposed Electricity Amendment Act.
The protests, organised to press for their ongoing demand for scrapping these farm-related legislations passed by the government in September, are supported by Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKMS) led by Shiv Kumar Kakkaji as well as 11 trade unions including CITU, INTUC, AITUC. On October 27, the AIKSCC announced the all India road blockade at a meeting participated by representatives of around 500 farmer organisations, including those agitating against the new farm laws in Punjab.
The farmers are also expected to protest before Central government offices and outside offices of BJP leaders and corporate houses.
The protests assume more significance as organisations like RKMS, which are not part of the coalition, and agricultural workers organisations affiliated to the Left parties decided to participate in the protests on Thursday.
All India Kisan Sabha, the CPM-backed farmer organisation and a member of AIKSCC, on Wednesday welcomed the decision of RKMS, considered closer to the RSS, and said: “This gives a message to the RSS and BJP leadership that most Kisan organisations are opposed to the pro-corporate polices of the Modi government.”
