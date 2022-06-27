AgNext appoints Rohit Pajni as CBO

AgNext Technologies, an agritech company, has on-boarded Rohit Pajni as Chief Business Officer (CBO) to lead its domestic and global agri-trade business. Prior to this, he headed ITC’s wheat business, and country-wide supply chain and operations.

A statement said he was responsible for scaling up the company’s brands such as Aashirvaad and Sunfeast, as well as expanding the external business portfolio in domestic and global markets. He also anchored the digital transformation of sourcing and supply chain for ITC’s commodity business to enhance competitiveness, drive agility and improve efficiency, it said.

Scaling up business

Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, Founder and CEO of AgNext Technologies, said Rohit has led an illustrious career in leading and driving agri-trade operations, value chain management, and business development at ITC.

“Here at AgNext, he will tap into this experience to develop and scale our businesses, both in India and globally, to keep pace with the increased demand for our integrated solutions. Rohit will lead and strengthen our business expansion efforts, and also build power-packed high performance teams to drive large-scale programs across the country,” he said.

Rohit Pajni said AgNext has successfully established technological excellence to tackle nuanced challenges in agricultural trade. The company is on a rapid growth path to massively scale these solutions across agri-food supply chains for multiple commodities, across the country and beyond. This will bring in significant productivity and profitability for all stakeholders in the ecosystem. “I am delighted to join the leadership team at AgNext and be a part of their bold mission to transform global food trade,” he said.