AgNext opens office in Abu Dhabi to tap markets in MENA region

Agri-tech start-up AgNext Technologies has opened its first international office in the Middle East, as a part of its global expansion strategy. Located in Abu Dhabi, the office will serve as the company’s international headquarters to facilitate overseas operations in MENA(Middle East and North African) markets, AgNext said in a statement.

“After establishing market leadership in India, we are excited to enter the UAE, which is a recognised world leader in food trade and agriculture 4.0. AgNext is uniquely positioned to provide pioneering technologies that can be instrumental in fostering a digitised ecosystem for quality-based food trade in the MENA region. By connecting buyers and sellers on the axis of quality through AgNext Global Network (AGN), we can deliver superior market linkages, end-to-end traceability and export fulfilment. This culminates into an improved food trade experience with better price realisation for our customers. The country’s food trade potential is immense and it offers us fertile grounds to facilitate our global expansion plans for MENA and other markets,” said Taranjeet Singh Bhamra, founder and CEO, AgNext Technologies.

Deep-tech solutions

It is estimated that lack of quality assessment solutions led to approximately $90 billion in losses globally in agricultural trade. AgNext has innovated deep-tech enabled solutions that address this issue and provide blockchain-enabled traceability across the supply chain. The company has the largest commodity portfolio across grains, oilseeds and pulses, spices, animal feed and beverages segment, with comprehensive physical and chemical analysis solutions. The company said it has collected over three million food samples to build unique and massive datasets across diverse food categories.