Satyukt Analytics Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based agri-analytics start-up, has raised ₹10 crore in pre-Series A funding led by NABVENTURES, a subsidiary of Nabard (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development).

Satyukt uses satellite technology and machine learning to provide SaaS-based advisory services to farmers through its sat2farm mobile app. This funding will help Satyukt to accelerate the growth of sat2farm app that empowers farmers with data-driven insights, sat2credit app that helps BFSI players to evaluate a farm’s creditworthiness and credit risk and introduce new products such as sat4agri for agri input companies and sat4risk for agri insurers, the company said in a statement. “Satyukt is a unique agritech start-up harnessing the power of satellite data and remote sensing for the benefit of farmers. The potential is immense for Satyukt and it is a good candidate for inclusion in the AgriStack platform announced by the Centre,” said Shaji K V, chairman, Nabard.

Proprietary tech

Satyukt has a proprietary technology that can measure farm soil nutrients content within minutes enabling stakeholders to assess soil quality on their mobile devices without having to visit the farm. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with NABVENTURES on our journey to revolutionise the agriculture industry. We have put the power of advanced data analytics and remote sensing at the fingertips of our app users,” said Sat Kumar, CEO of Satyukt. “By leveraging these cutting-edge technologies, we enable agriculture stakeholders to access and utilise accurate, real-time data that can drive their decision-making processes and positively impact their operations.”

Assessing creditworthiness in the agricultural sector has historically been difficult due to limited access to reliable data and remote locations. Sat2credit is a revolutionary tool for BFSI industry as it provides in-depth farm-level analysis and insights enabling banks and financial institutions to make customised digital lending decisions. Using Sat2credit, the lenders can assess the creditworthiness, determine the credit scores of potential borrowers, structure loans more effectively, expedite the lending process for farmers and tailor loan offerings to meet their specific needs. Sat2Credit’s exhaustive analysis offers vital insights into producers’ financial health, productivity and risk profile.

Rajesh Ranjan, CEO of NABVENTURES, remarked, “Satyukt Analytics is the only start-up in India to measure nutrients in soil using satellite data. It is the only satellite data analytics start-up, which works directly with farmers through its sat2farm app using a b2c approach while all other players have chosen the b2b2c route. Satyukt is a global SaaS in the making and has the best satellite data analytics and remote sensing team with advanced AI/ML capabilities. Satyukt’s sat2credit platform is a great product for inclusion in loan management systems (LMS) of digital lenders and fintechs”.