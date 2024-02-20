The Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2024-25 retains its focus on priority areas looking to improve farmers’ income levels and living standards, said Agro Food Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The Agri Budget prioritised schemes for soil fertility, organic farming, area expansion for the cultivation of agriculture products, encouraging the production of agri value-added products and agri exports, S Rethinavelu, Founder & President, Agro Food Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said in a statement.

He said fund allocation for the purchase of paddy mobile dryers for farmers and FPOs will address the problem of farmers selling their produce with high moisture for a low price. “Implementation of this scheme will increase the income of farmers,” he added.

Agri Business Expo

The scheme for the conservation of traditional paddy varieties with medicinal value will ensure health security. Also, the proposal to hold Agri Business Expo events in three districts will increase awareness among farmers, manufacturers, and consumers, while the plan to organize a Global Summit on Mechanisation of Agriculture will help increase productivity.

The initiative for issuance of Seed Certification and Organic Certification plays a major role in the promotion of export of agri products. The One District One product scheme will guide farmers in selecting the right crop which helps in better marketability of their produce. Digitalisation in agriculture paves way for connectivity between farmers and food processors and helps the farmers to sell their produce for a fair price, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, he felt the allocation of ₹1 crore to transform young graduates into agri entrepreneurs is inadequate. “It would have been better if an allocation of ₹1 crore is made for each district,” he said.

Water is the lifeline of farmers, therefore, more funds should be allocated for the Watershed Development Programme. A scheme for undertaking the revival of ponds and tanks, while removing encroachments in supply canals should be implemented through a public-private partnership mode.

He also pointed out that consumers worldwide are showing keen interest in knowing the travel path of the retail food products they consume — right from seed to the end product. Funds could be allocated to create awareness among the farmers and food processors on traceability and its implementation.