Agri-Business virtual expo to start from Oct 15

Agri-Business Expo 2020, a 4-day virtual expo for the agriculture sector, will be held from October 15-18 covering agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing, dairy/poultry and food processing at https://agriexpo.coevento.in.

The virtual expo will highlight the scope and opportunities in these sectors which are witnessing a positive trend while almost all other sectors are wilting due to the pandemic. The expo will also focus on developing farm entrepreneurship, farm mechanisation, agro processing and technology development in addition to ensure that the agri community across the SAARC tegion uses this virtual technology to sustain their agri business in this challenging times.

Joseph Kuriakose, Director, Cruz Expos, organiser of the show, said the expo is expected to have more than 50 participants and nearly 6,500 visitors from across India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Virtual booths

“It is being organised with the support of the Central and State Government agencies as well as private sector organisations and will comprise virtual booths displaying a variety of products and equipment. It will serve as a cost-effective interface for farmers, suppliers, government departments, students and faculties from agriculture Universities among others. The virtual booths will have real-time chat, video promotions, brochures and product catalogues in pdf format for downloads, digital business cards, counters for quick queries, etc.”

Cruz Expos, the organisers, has been successfully organising FoodTech Kerala and HotelTech Kerala, the State’s pioneering expos on those industries for the past 10 years.