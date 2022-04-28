Agri credit disbursal exceeds target, ₹17.09 lakh cr disbursed in FY22

Banks and cooperatives have disbursed ₹17.09 lakh crore worth of agriculture credit during 2021-22 against a target of ₹16.5 lakh crore, said Nabard Chairman G R Chintala.
Releasing Nabard’s financial results on Thursday, Chintala said the share of crop loans is about ₹10 lakh crore and remaining ₹7 lakh crore disbursed for agri infra and other long term projects.
Farmers get crop loans at 7 per cent interest rate as the Centre subsidises 2 per cent interest. But, those farmers who promptly repay the loan within deadline they get additional rebate of 3 per cent.
Published on
April 28, 2022
