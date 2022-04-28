hamburger

Agri Business

Agri credit disbursal exceeds target, ₹17.09 lakh cr disbursed in FY22

Prabhudatta Mishra | New Delhi, April 28 | Updated on: Apr 28, 2022
G R Chintala, Nabard Chairman

G R Chintala, Nabard Chairman

Farmers those who repay the loan promptly within the deadline they get additional rebate of 3%

Banks and cooperatives have disbursed ₹17.09 lakh crore worth of agriculture credit during 2021-22 against a target of ₹16.5 lakh crore, said Nabard Chairman G R Chintala.

Releasing Nabard’s financial results on Thursday, Chintala said the share of crop loans is about ₹10 lakh crore and remaining ₹7 lakh crore disbursed for agri infra and other long term projects.

Farmers get crop loans at 7 per cent interest rate as the Centre subsidises 2 per cent interest. But, those farmers who promptly repay the loan within deadline they get additional rebate of 3 per cent.

Published on April 28, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you