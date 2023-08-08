India’s agri produce exports fell 14 per cent in value terms during the April-June quarter owing to reduced shipments of cereals, livestock products, and processed foods such as guargum and milled products.

Agri product exports monitored by the Agricultural and Processed Foods Exports Development Authority (APEDA) fell to $6.321 billion during April-June 2023-24 from $7.397 billion a year ago. In rupee terms, the decline was 9 per cent at Rs 51,959 crore (Rs 57,102 crore).

Non-basmati rice, comprising the largest chunk in the export basket, fell 2.69 per cent in dollar value at $1.523 billion ($1.565 billion). However, in rupee terms, the non-basmati shipments were up 3.54 per cent at Rs 12,518 crore (Rs 12,090 cr).

India halted non-basmati exports on July 20 to contain rising domestic prices.

Basmati shipments, on the other hand, registered a 12 per cent growth in dollar terms during the quarter, touching $1.299 billion ($1.155 billion a year ago). In rupee terms, basmati shipments were up 19 per cent at Rs 10,673 crore (Rs 8,948 crore).

Among other processed foods, shipments of guargum were down 39 per cent during the quarter at $115 million ($188 million). In rupee terms, guargum shipments declined 35 per cent to Rs 944 crore (Rs 1,458 crore). However, groundnut exports were up 45 per cent at $213 million ($147 million). Export of pulses registered a 1.52 per cent decline at $200 million ($203 million).

Exports of buffalo meat, the main livestock product, fell 4.5 per cent at $829 million ($868 million). Dairy product exports tumbled 42 per cent at $111 million ($191 m), while export of poultry products rose 54 per cent at $41 m ($27 m).

Fresh fruits and vegetables registered a 16 per cent increase in exports at $475 million ($409 million). Shipments of processed vegetables were also up at $139 million ($116 million), while processed fruits and juices were up at $178 million ($171 million) during the quarter.