Exports of major agriculture and processed products, promoted by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), have jumped by 15.68 per cent to $17.43 billion during April-November of current fiscal from $15.07 billion year-ago.

Exceeding the target, APEDA products had registered record $24.76 billion in FY22, still the target for current fiscal has been set at $23.56 billion.

Already 74 per cent of target has been achieved in eight months of the current fiscal and it is likely that in the remaining period the same growth momentum will be maintained, officials said.

On the achievement, APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said: “We have been working with all the stakeholders such as farmers, exporters, processors to ensure that quality agricultural and processed food products are exported from the country.”

Even as the ban on wheat export continues, due to the decision to allow shipments on prior commitment, its export has jumped 29.29 per cent to $1.50 billion during April-November this fiscal from $ 1.17 billion in the year-ago period, the commerce ministry said on Friday. The government also allowed shipments on diplomatic request to meet food security of friendly countries.

Basmati rice exports have surged by 39.26 per cent to $ 2.87 billion from $2.06 billion, while that of non-basmati rice registered a modest growth of 5 per cent to $ 4.2 billion from $ 3.9 billion in the year-ago period.

Fresh fruits exports registered 3.9 per cent growth to touch $991 million from $954 million, while that of pulses increased by 90.49 per cent to $392 million from $206 million, the Ministry said. Exports of processed fruits and vegetables have jumped to $1.31 billion from $988 million and dairy products recorded a growth of 33.77 per cent to $421 million from $315 million.

The export of poultry products increased by 88.45 per cent to $82 million from $43 million and that of other cereals including maize by 12.9 per cent to $699 million from $619 million.

The rise in the export of agricultural and processed food products is the outcome of various initiatives taken for the export promotion of agricultural and processed food products such as organising B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product-specific and general marketing campaigns by the active involvement of Indian Embassies, the ministry said.

APEDA has been given mandate for promotion of all agri products, broadly divided under 27 categories, except tea, coffee, spices and marine products. APEDA had a share of over 50 per cent in the entire export in agriculture and allied sector valued at $50.21 billion during 2021-22.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit