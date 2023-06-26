The exports of agriculture products monitored by APEDA saw a marginal decline of about 3 per cent in rupee value terms and 9.9 per cent in dollar value terms during the month of April 2023 over the same period last year. Exports during April were down at ₹18,179 crore as compared to ₹18718 crore in the same period last year.

The growth in shipments of rice – both basmati and non-basmati, was offset by a decline in exports of livestock products and cereals, such as wheat and maize, during the period.

As per the latest data released by APEDA, the basmati exports were up at more than 4.24 lakh tonnes as compared to 3.19 lakh tonnes in the same period last year on demand from Iran. The basmati shipments were up 56 per cent at ₹3,855 crore over the same period last year’s ₹2469 crore. In dollar value, basmati shipments registered a growth of 45 per cent growth at $470 million ($324 million in same period last year).

Non-basmati rice shipments grew in April to more than 14.2 lakh tonnes (13.5 lakh tonnes). In rupee terms, the non-basmati shipments were up 18 per cent at ₹4349 crore (₹3675 crore). In dollar value, the non-basmati rice shipments were up by about 10 per cent at $530 m ($482 million)

Wheat shipments during April registered a sharp decline at 1,631 tonnes (14.72 lakh tonnes). In rupee value, the wheat exports stood at ₹4 crore (₹3602 crore). The Centre had banned wheat exports in May 2022 to keep the domestic prices under check following a decline in output last year. The exports of other cereals, including maize, registered a decline of around 24 per cent at ₹521 crore (₹685 crore).

Exports of livestock products during April were down by 4.4 per cent at ₹2,790 crore (₹2,919 crore in the previous year). This decline in mainly on account of dip in shipments of buffalo meat, processed meat, animal casings, and dairy products.

Other products that registered a noticeable jump in exports include pulses, processed vegetables, and groundnuts. Exports of pulses doubled during April at 88,255 tonnes (44,332 tonnes). In value terms, pulses exports were up 115 per cent at ₹730 crore (₹339 crore). Similarly, the processed vegetables exports were up at ₹378 crore (₹278 crore) and shipments of processed fruits and juices were up at ₹531 crore (₹480 crore). Exports of fresh fruits saw an increase to ₹1,129 crore (₹869 crore).