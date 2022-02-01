Agri focussed budget is much needed in India: Tarun Arora

Tarun Arora, Director of Finance and Operations of IG International hailed the focus given on agriculture in the budget, saying that it is much needed.

The way focus has been given on agriculture including reviving agricultural universities, the inclusion of tech like Kisan drones for agriculture farming, Agri tech players schemes in PPP mode is a welcome move. The government has pushed sustainability along with growth. They have the intent to shift the logistics from roads to multi-model for home-grown companies. This will help improve time management.

Cargo terminals will help in Gati Shakti’s development as a result it will lead to the development of infrastructure. “We were hoping there would be more on the cold chain facility as it is integral to the perishable supply chain as well. Overall, it is a budget with an aspiration to revive the economy, which will bring further growth”, he said.