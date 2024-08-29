Over 50 agri-tech founders from diverse segments of the agri sector participated in an ‘Agri Founders Retreat’ in Jaipur recently.

A media statement said the event was premised on the importance of collaboration and interconnectedness to find holistic solutions that transcend individual efforts and create a change in the ecosystem.

Founders were encouraged to share their journeys, successes and setbacks in an open forum, creating an atmosphere of vulnerability and mutual respect. The event covered themes such as output, inputs, regulatory, talent, funding and distribution. The statement said this approach enabled participants to identify common problems faced by the sector and begin curating shared solutions that could benefit the entire agricultural ecosystem.

The event brought together founders from across the agricultural spectrum, including well-funded start-ups, emerging enterprises, and innovators in market linkage, food processing, mechanisation, precision technology, inputs, exports, services, and financing. This diverse representation allowed for a rich exchange of ideas, experiences, and expertise, fostering a collaborative environment, it said.

Speaking on behalf of the ‘Agri Founders India’ organisers, Venky Ramachandran said: “We wanted to create a space for founders to share their struggles, victories, angst and concerns in chasing moonshot goals in Indian agriculture.”

The organisers include Vinay Nikam (Deola Agro Group), Shailendra Singh (Yuktix Technologies), Kalyani Shinde (Godaam Innovations), Vijay Dhole (MitraSena), Dinesh Santhanam (Samarpanam Organic Farm), Jasveer Singh (Sense it Out), Amrendra Singh (DeHaat), Renuka Diwan (Bioprime Agrisolutions) and Venky Ramchandran (Agribusiness Matters).

The statement said Scion Agricos, Balwaan Krishi and AVPL International sponsored the event with the firm conviction to foster a community-driven partnership to bring together the stakeholders to address the pressing challenges in Indian agriculture.

