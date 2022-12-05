GROWiT, a protective farming products manufacturer has launched an e-commerce portal. According to the company, the portal will assist farmers in the adoption of protective farming and its utilisation to increase the crop yield, and thus their incomes.

The portal will initially feature 18 protective farming products with sub-categories and more than 100 SKUs (stock-keeping units). The products will be sold at prices including taxes and freight, thereby, incurring no additional costs to the farmers, the company said in a statement.

The portal will facilitate the purchase of products starting from ₹500 with a discount of a flat 10 per cent on the products bought within the first month of the portal’s launch.

“Through our portal, we look forward to helping farmers across India by making agricultural products of the best quality available at affordable prices,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Director and CEO of GROWiT in a statement.

