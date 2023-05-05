Smart agriculture management ERP software platform FarmERP has opened an office in the US to expand its footprint and is focussing on Saudi Arabia as a market, the company’s CEO and co-founder Sanjay Borkar has said.

FarmERP, which provides data-driven solutions to sync and prepare stakeholders for the future, is operating across 30 countries with its farm software solutions deployed in Africa, Europe, West Asia and South-East Asia. “We have a lot of presence in Africa and obviously, we want to work there a lot,” Borkar told businessline in an online chat. Currently, the company is carrying out projects in West Asia, mainly United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Nigeria, South America and Central America.

B2B platform

In some of these countries, FarmERP has clients whose entire value chain from farm to supermarkets is covered by its platform. One of Kenya’s biggest vegetable exporters is its client, while it is managing a 3,000 acre cassava farm in Nigeria. “We are also working with a university in the US,” he said.

Sanjay Borkar, CEO and co-founder, FarmERP

Another customer of the company is in Azerbaijan owning 80,000 acres of farmland. FarmERP manages the entire business of the company, which grows vegetables and field crops.

A business-to-business platform, FarmERP helps companies, including contract farming firms, fruit and vegetable exporters, manage their entire business on its software platforms. These companies work with farmers in a way where their data is captured, geo-tagged and procurement is done through FarmERP. “After procurement, the produce’s packing, cleaning, grading and sales — the entire business is run on FarmERP. Apart from this, we also work on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based solutions,” said Borkar, who is basically a computer engineer.

Farm-to-fork platform

“Basically, it is a farm-to-fork platform which gives total traceability by scanning a QR code in the packing. It provides data of the farm where it is grown, crop inputs used and it can record accounts of expenditure too,” said the CEO of FarmERP, whose software has been designed and developed in India.

The software platform, launched in 2007-08, has begun providing advisory services based on AI and machine learning that can be used by farmers. Under these services, a farmer can click the photo of the leaves of his plant and get details if they have been affected by any pest or disease.

FarmERP, which has 120 live clients benefitting 1.5 lakh farmers, is into climate-smart agriculture too, wherein its platform can advise on how much water can be used on a plot, the amount of nutrition to be used and the pests and diseases that can be detected.

Traceability gains

Borkar has an interesting development to narrate on the impact of the company’s ability on traceability of crops. One of FarmERP’s clients, a big grape exporter, faced problems when a couple of containers were rejected by the European Union due to the presence of chemical residue. “Our platform ensures that such consignments are not shipped by providing alerts and instructions. We have avoided sending similar such containers. At least 5-6 containers are saved from such rejections every year,” the company’s co-founder said.

The ERP platform provides guidance on best agricultural practices with a schedule fixed from cultivation to harvest. “It will tell you when to apply pesticide or fertiliser and how much of these need to be applied. It also tells how much water can be provided,” he said.

The company promotes “profitability, productivity and predictability”. As regards predictability, the platform can provide alerts on weather changes, especially untimely or unseasonal rains.

How it panned out

The growth of FarmERP is interesting. It began working with Indian farmers providing them its software soon after its launch. Based on the farmers’ feedback, it began to finetune the platform. “In 2011, we got an order from Oman. It was our first international order. It was then we decided to work with corporates since it is difficult for farmers to work with this,” the company’s CEO said.

Then, the company went to Turkey to work on a plantation with 3,50,000 trees. Thailand was the next country where it worked on a 40,000 acres farm of rubber, paddy and sugarcane.

Stating that India is a challenging market to work as it is unorganised with many farms being small and many players working with old farmers, he said Africa was another challenging market to operate as it is also price-sensitive with huge farmlands. “South-east Asia is also similar to Africa but technology penetration is high in countries such as Thailand and Vietnam. As regards India on use of high technology, it is nowhere near the US or Europe,” the FarmERP CEO said.