Reacting to concerns on contaminated factory water and need for replacement of burnt transformers quickly, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that solving such minor issues faced by farmers could increase their income by up to 20 per cent.

Addressing members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Independent), who had come to meet the minister at his weekly ‘seedha samvad’ (direct dialogue) initiative, Chouhan said: “These problems may seem small, but solving them can increase farmers’ income by 10 to 20 per cent.” He discussed with farmer leaders about various challenges affecting the agricultural sector.

In the meeting, BKU representatives raised concerns about contaminated factory water and ways to replace burnt transformers in a short time, an official statement said.

The discussion also covered reducing costs of cultivation, ensuring fair prices, and preventing waterlogging. Besides, use of excessive pesticide, its impact on health, and access to government schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana were also discussed.

The minister assured them that state-specific issues would be forwarded to respective governments, the statement added.

Chouhan has committed to meeting farmers and agricultural organisation representatives every Tuesday to address sector-specific challenges, the agriculture ministry said adding such an initiative aims to create a direct channel between the ministry and farming communities to expedite problem-solving and enhance agricultural productivity.

