Agri Ministry ropes in CSC for enrolment under PM-Kisan

The Ministry of Agriculture has tied up with Common Service Centre (CSC), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, to fulfill the target of enrolling 14 crore marginal farmers across India.

To ensure pan-India wider coverage of farmers’ income support scheme -- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), has roped in CSC to speed up the enrolment process. PM-Kisan, an income support scheme funded by the Centre, was launched in December last year.

Under the scheme, an income support of ₹6,000 per year is provided to all farmer families in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each every four months.

“CSC has been roped in by the Ministry of Agriculture to expedite the coverage of the scheme. Over three lakh CSCs spread across the country will now start enrolling farmers eligible for PM-Kisan scheme. Farmers can now visit nearby CSCs to get enrolled and avail the scheme’s benefit,” Dinesh Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer at CSC said. CSCs have also been given the mandate to make any changes in previous enrolment. Any farmer who is already a beneficiary and wants to make changes in his enrolment form like address or nominee can visit a nearby CSC to get it done, he said.

Sources at Agriculture Ministry said since its launch, only seven crore farmers have been enrolled in the PM-Kisan scheme against the target of 14 crore. In a high-level meeting it was decided to rope in CSC to speed up the process. Till now local patwaris, revenue officers and Nodal Officer (PM-Kisan) nominated by the State governments were responsible for the enrolment. Similarly, the online self-registration mechanism for farmers failed to pick up.

CSC has already been enrolling people for PM Kisan Maan Dhan – a Centre-sponsored pension scheme for farmers. Now with the mandate for PM-Kisan, CSCs will emerge as a major social support centre for marginal farmers across India.