Agri, processed food exports top $10 billion in H1FY22

Exports of 37 major agricultural and processed foods topped $10 billion in the first half of the current fiscal with the shipments increasing by 17.6 per cent to $1.007 billion.
The exports, promoted by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), were $8.51 billion during the same period a year ago.
An APEDA statement said exports surged despite challenges to the global supply chain posed by Covid-19 pandemic and the figures were based on quick estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), Kolkata.
Exports of rice, which have been performing well since the last fiscal, increased by 12.3 per cent in the first half to $4.5 billion from $4.08 billion.
Shipments of other cereals, mainly maize, surged by 110 per cent, while exports of meat, dairy and poultry products were up 20.7 per cent.
Other cereals’ export increased to $448 million in April–September this year from $213 million during the same period a year ago. Meat, dairy and poultry products shipments rose to $1.9 billion from $1.57 billion in the year-ago period.
Exports of fresh fruits and vegetables were higher by 8.5 per cent growth at $1.3 billion against $1.2 billion and shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items grew by 34.2 per cent.
Cashew exports grew by 31.6 per cent to $222 million from $169 million, while shipments of oilmeals were up only by a meagre 1.2 per cent. Oilmeals exports increased to $467.3 million from $461.65 million.
“The significant spike in agri-exports is seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increase farmers’ income through giving thrust on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country,” the statement said, adding that the export performance was a continuation of the growth witnessed last fiscal.
