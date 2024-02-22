Indic Wisdom, an agri-produce start-up, has raised ₹4 crore in pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Mahendra Sankhe, Launch Capital and Bifco Finance also participated in the round.

A media statement said the funds will be utilised to enhance the brand’s visibility, expand its distribution network, and build production capacity toward increasing market presence and operational efficiency.

Indic Wisdom Pvt Ltd is a Mumbai-based manufacturer of food staples with a core focus on wood-pressed oils. Kaustubh Khare and Prajakta Khare founded the brand.

Wood-pressed oils

Quoting Rahul Wagh, Managing Director of Inflection Point Ventures, the statement said: “Conventional oils encounter issues concerning their quality, safety, nutrient content, and environmental impact. Choosing wood-pressed oils gives a healthier and more sustainable choice for both manufacturers and consumers. With the global wood-pressed oil market expected to grow from $9.63 billion in 2022 to $18.61 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 8.57 per cent, there’s a clear shift towards the healthier alternatives. This, with increasing awareness about the health concerns related to conventional oils, brings us here, to the right path that our ancestors paved.”

Prajakta Khare, Founder and Director of Indic Wisdom, said: “At Indic Wisdom, our goal is to take India’s timeless tradition of prasad – food that is pure, sustainable, and meant for everyone - to every corner of the world. We are doing this by taking our ancient wisdom and food production practices and infusing them with modern production best practices and quality standards. In an era when India is rising in stature in the world and our manufacturing is being looked at with great promise, we believe we can be the embodiment of India’s best traditions, promoting purity and accessibility of food, sustainable growth for ecosystems, and responsible conduct in society.”

