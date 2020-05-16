‘Agri sector reforms is a welcome move’

The announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore to the Indian agriculture sector has come at a time when the farmers are gasping for survival. And one of the structurally important aspects of the announcement is the emphasis on risk mitigation, assured returns and quality standardisation. It is true that farmers lack an enforceable standard mechanism for predictable prices at the time of sowing and this paradigm changing framework will indeed be a game-changer, said Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder and Chief Executive, Lawrencedale Agro Processing (LEAF) Pvt Ltd.

LEAF works with thousands of marginal land-hold farmers; have helped move hundreds of tonnes of agri-produce with active support from various State Governments.

The company has, during the past decade been investing in post-harvest management infrastructure, integrated cold chain logistics, farm-gate procurement and aggregation centres, all of which has helped improve farmers earnings and livelihood, Vijayaraghavan said, adding “ We at LEAF will be happy to partner with the government in improving the farm-gate infrastructure of primary processing centres.

The announcement regarding strengthening of Farmer Producer Organizations is a welcome move, he said