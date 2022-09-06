Agri start-up Ninjacart forms advisory board with industry experts

Ninjacart, an agri start-up that leverages technology and data to organise the Indian agriculture ecosystem, has formed an advisory board comprising of industry veterans and experts.

A statement said the advisory board comprises a diverse group of professionals bringing deep expertise and decades of real-world experience to the table that will help Ninjacart in achieving its goal of revolutionising the agricultural ecosystem in India.

Members of the advisory board include J Satyanarayana, former IT Secretary, Government of India; Prakash Bakshi, former Chairman of NABARD; Anand Sinha, former Deputy Governor of RBI; and Nandakumar, former Secretary of Food and Agriculture, Government of India.

Kartheeswaran KK, COO and Co-Founder, Ninjacart

Commenting on the formation of advisory board, Kartheeswaran KK, COO and Co-Founder of Ninjacart, said, “With the complexities of the agri industry in India, Ninjacart aims at solving issues faced by different players in the agri ecosystem. We are honoured to have distinguished members in our advisory board who have a deep knowledge of India’s business and agricultural landscape, who will support us in organising the agri ecosystem and make this vision a reality by believing in our technological expertise and core values. The board members bring strategic inputs, knowledge, and important network connections that will play a pivotal role in adding to Ninjacart's success story.”

The statement said the advisory board will offer guidance leveraging their expertise in the fields of agriculture, supply chain design, public policy, finance, ecosystem building, and technology. They will support Ninjacart's efforts to improve its efficiency, contribute to the development of infrastructure, and broaden its horizons to engage with institutions and stakeholders.

The advisory board will provide assistance in developing long-term strategies and anticipate challenges along the path and suggest mitigation measures to avoid them, it said.