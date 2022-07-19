Agri-tech platform WayCool Foods to invest $20-40 million in launching new tech stack Censa

Bengaluru, July 18

WayCool, a food and agri-tech platform, announced the launch of its new technology company Censa, which aims to offer a comprehensive tech stack to global food supply chains. To expand the new company, WayCool Foods will invest $20-40 million in the next three years.

“The launch of Censa reiterates our commitment to transforming the global food ecosystem on the back of advanced tech while also benefiting all stakeholders. We have accelerated this launch based on the positive feedback and queries received from over 100 potential global clients,” said Avinash Kasinathan, CEO, Censa.

Censa’s SAAS solutions

The new company has a team of 200 members and offers technology products as customizable SAAS solutions across six verticals, which cover the complete food and agri-supply chain: farm, processing, distribution, retailer, consumer and finance.

Karthik Jayaraman, Co-founder and Managing Director, WayCool Foods said, “We have been continually working towards building an efficient and responsive supply chain that handles sensitive and perishable products. Censa’s Saas solutions will also help us achieve our vision of having one per cent of the world’s food move through our platform, thus enabling us to make a meaningful contribution to this age-old supply chain.”

The solutions seek to address every problem statement in the supply chain, ranging from crop health protection, disease detection and management, real-time mandi price, food processing, demand-supply matching, logistics management, last-mile optimization, finance management, customer deliveries, inventory management, purchase insights, and digital lending, the release said.

About WayCool Foods

WayCool Foods is a food and agri-tech platform that focuses on food development and distribution. The company leverages innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. It operates a full stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy. WayCool’s consumer brands basket consists of Madhuram, Kitchenji, L’exotique, and Freshey’s.