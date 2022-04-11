AgriBazaar, Rivulis partner to help farmers deploy drip irrigation systems

Amit Mundawala, Co-founder and Managing Director, AgriBazaar ×

AgriBazaar to facilitate purchasing and installing Rivulis’ drip irrigation systems for farmers registered on its platform

Agritech platform AgriBazaar has partnered with Rivulis, a global provider of micro-irrigation products and solutions to enable farmers registered on its platform to deploy the latter’s drip irrigation systems.

In the partnership’s first phase, AgriBazaar would facilitate purchasing and installing Rivulis’ drip irrigation systems for the sugarcane farmers registered on its platform. Eventually, the company intends to facilitate the scheme to all farmers, currently estimated over 3 lakh on its platform..

“At AgriBazaar, we are focused on enabling greater prosperity for India’s agriculture sector. Our unique, end-to-end services portfolio is designed to sustain and strengthen the Indian agri value chain with the power of technology. The partnership with Rivulis will play a critical role in our efforts to provide farmers with best-in-class pre-harvest technologies. I am confident that the collaboration will enable our farmer customers to get better yield and price realisation through this initiative,” said Amit Mundawala, Co-founder and Managing Director, AgriBazaar.

AgriBazaar will leverage its remote sensing engine, Agribhumi to determine the farmland’s exact condition and ensure using irrigated water in a uniform manner. It will assess the need of individual farmers based on their land topography, soil conditions, crop selection and weather forecasting. The platform will also provide in-depth field state analytics with the agriculture weather forecast, vegetation indices, and stages of plant growth, among other vital factors.

Kaushal Jaiswal, Managing Director, Rivulis India said “At Rivulis, we look forward to the partnership with AgriBazaar and providing farmers with an opportunity to implement smart irrigation practices irrespective of the size of their landholdings. We are confident that the collaboration will create significant value across the agri-ecosystem and lend to the sustainability and efficiency of India’s agriculture industry.”