AgriBazaar sees major jump in transactions as more farmers, buyers go online

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
AgriBazaar, the digital market place for farm products is expecting a major jump in transactions on its platform after the Centre recently allowed farmers to sell their produce outside the regulated markets.
“We are targeting transactions worth ₹20,000 crore to be carried out on our platform this financial year as more farmers and buyers are registering with us to trade,” said Amith Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, AgriBazaar. In 2019-20, transactions worth ₹6,000 crore were carried out on the AgriBazaar platform, and the gross merchandise value (GMV) traded during April-June quarter stood at ₹5,500 crore.
At present, over 200 Farmer Producer Organisations, about three lakh farmers and 16,000 processors are registered with AgriBazaar, carrying out transactions on the three year-old digital market place.
Since the Covid lockdown, which coincided with the rabi harvest season impacting operations at mandis, the AgriBazaar platform has witnessed a 400 per cent growth in, transactions as more farmers and buyers took the digital route, Agarwal said.
AgriBazaar, which operated in select States before the marketing reforms were introduced, had a GMV of ₹14,000 crore in the past three years, Agarwal said.
“The transparency in price discovery and the trust factor coupled with quality assurance offered by the platform has been attracting more players,” Agarwal said. AgriBazaar currently operates in 16 States and is also planning to set up 500 labs across the country in partnership with agri-entrepreneurs for providing quality services assaying and certification. It has also partnered with a few logistics players in some regions.
“We are currently operating near 32 cities, which we plan to expand to 75 soon,” he said. AgriBazaar is also planning to increase its headcount to around 500 people from the present 150 as it expands operations.
Recently, AgriBazaar has also started selling farm inputs such as seeds, plant protection chemicals and bio-fertilisers through its platform and has partnered with about 30 input companies including Bayer CropScience.
“We are currently focussed on few agri-value chains such as mustard and millets and would be expanding to vegetables going forward,” Agarwal added.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...