Agriculture is a fundamental human activity, providing sustenance and livelihoods for billions worldwide. However, its impact on the environment, particularly its carbon footprint, is a growing concern in the face of climate change. While agriculture contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, it also holds the potential to be a part of the solution through sustainable practices and carbon sequestration.

The emissions landscape

According to the latest data from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report released in 2022, the global agriculture, forestry, and other land use (AFOLU) sector accounts for around 22 per cent of total net anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions while the agriculture sector alone contributes around 11-12 per cent of total global greenhouse gas emissions (this doesn’t include though the positive net off due to sequestration!). These emissions arise from various sources like livestock production (cattle, sheep, and goats release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, through their digestive processes), fertilizer application and excessive tilling (which releases NO2, another greenhouse gas, from the soil), deforestation to covert forests and grasslands into agricultural land, heavy energy use for machinery, transportation, and the production of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

The positive impacts

1. Agriculture as a carbon sink: While agriculture contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, it also has the potential to mitigate climate change by acting as a carbon sink. Sustainable agricultural practices can sequester carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the soil and vegetation, effectively reducing the net carbon footprint.

2. Soil carbon sequestration: Practices like no-till farming, cover cropping, and crop rotation can increase soil organic matter, which acts as a carbon sink. Additionally, agroforestry systems, which integrate trees and shrubs into agricultural landscapes, can enhance carbon storage in both soil and biomass.

3. Biomass production: Crops and crop residues can be used as biofuels or for biochar production, providing renewable energy sources and long-term carbon storage in the soil.

4. Ecosystem restoration: Restoring degraded agricultural lands through reforestation, wetland conservation, and sustainable land management can enhance carbon sequestration and improve ecosystem services.

Sustainable solutions for a greener future

To reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint and maximize its positive impact, a multifaceted approach is necessary:

1. Precision agriculture: Leveraging technology like GPS, sensors, and drones can optimize resource use, reducing emissions from excessive fertilizer application and energy consumption.

2. Regenerative practices: Adopting regenerative agriculture techniques, such as cover cropping, crop rotation, and integrated pest management, can improve soil health, increase carbon sequestration, and reduce reliance on synthetic inputs.

3. Livestock management: Implementing improved manure management systems, feed additives, and selective breeding can reduce methane emissions from livestock production.

4. Agroforestry and reforestation: Integrating trees and shrubs into agricultural landscapes and restoring degraded lands can enhance carbon sequestration while providing additional economic and environmental benefits.

5. Renewable energy: Transitioning to renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and biofuels, can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of agricultural operations.

6. Policy support: Governments and international organisations must provide incentives, regulations, and support for sustainable agricultural practices, promoting a shift towards a more environmentally friendly and climate-resilient food system. For eg, facilitating a market to buy the stubble generated (‘parli’) will incentivise the farmers in Punjab to not burn it.

The road ahead

Agriculture’s impact on the environment is undeniable, but it also holds the key to mitigating climate change. By embracing sustainable practices, promoting carbon sequestration, and transitioning to renewable energy sources, the agricultural sector can become a powerful ally in the fight against global warming. It is not just the responsibility of a few but a collective responsibility of all of us to support and implement these solutions, ensuring a secure food supply while preserving the planet for future generations.

The author is Founder, Mynzo Carbon & SolarArise