Agritech firm Arya partners Canara Bank to extend warehouse finance to farmers

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Post-harvest agritech firm Arya has entered into a strategic partnership with Canara Bank for collateral management and warehousing services. The objective is to support and extend finance to farmers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), processors and various depositors stocking their produce in warehouses managed by Arya.
An agreement was signed between Anand Chandra, Executive Director, Arya, and M Paramasivam, General Manager, Priority Credit Wing, Canara Bank.
“Our goal has always been to create an integrated platform that offers everything in an agriculture supply chain, but rural lending has been one big obstacle for us as an industry. Through this partnership, we will be able to give zero paperwork, instant credits, robust solutions and much more to our farmers, FPOs, processors and depositors,” said Prasanna Rao, Co-Founder and CEO of Arya, in a statement.
Canara Bank will be able to leverage Arya’s reach to over 350,000 farmers through the 450 FPOs the latter works with.
“We partnered with Arya to meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry and a diverse borrower base, while also repositioning ourselves in an aggressive lending environment,” said Paramasivam.
As a collateral manager, Arya shall facilitate post-harvest credit for the bank through its digital platform across its network of 4,000 warehouses covering more than 3 million tonnes of agriculture commodities, especially in primary and secondary near-farm markets.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...