FarmERP has been awarded the UAE Technology Excellence Award in the Agritech category.

FarmERP is the only Indian Agritech company to receive this award in the Middle East, according to a press release.

The Middle East Technology Excellence Award recognises exceptional technological advancements, honouring innovations in AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and healthcare, showcasing the region’s tech leadership and inspiring further innovation, the release added.

Serving over 30 nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, the FarmGyan platform integrates AI, ML, and blockchain to streamline farm-to-fork, Climate smart Agriculture operations, reinforcing its Agritech leadership.

Sanjay Borkar, CEO & Co-Founder and Mr. Santosh Shinde, COO & Co-Founder received the award. Santosh said “This prestigious award highlights the impact of our efforts in digitally transforming agricultural businesses across the region and motivates us to continue leading in Agritech advancements.”