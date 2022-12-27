BioVeda Agro Ventures, an integrated online platform for farmers, has recently secured an undisclosed amount of seed funding from India Accelerator’s Angel Investors’ network – iAngels.

Incepted in February 2022, the agritech platform brings a wide range of agri services for farmers to sell their produce, buy agri inputs and avail credit facilities at lower interest rates on a single digital platform. BioVeda plans to allocate the majority of funds raised to expand its business and technology.

Mahua Hazra, co-founder and CEO of BioVeda Agro Ventures said, “We are delighted to have completed the seed funding round that will give us an impetus to seize the market opportunity and drive expansion. We believe that our business model will play a crucial role in easing the farmers’ access to better credit facilities, agri inputs supplies and help them obtain the best rates for their agri-produce.”

Deepak Nagpal, Managing Partner and Business Head for iAgri (IA’s Agritech Vertical) said, “BioVeda is a fantastic example of inducing sustainable agriculture practices and super growth metrics in a very short span of time. With an increasing number of farmers looking to foster stable and continuous production, BioVeda’s integrated advanced agritech platform will actually add moolah in the farmer’s pocket.”

Kaushik Dasgupta, co-founder and COO said, “We are currently working with 25 distributors, over 300 Kisan Mitras (VLEs) and over 25,000 farmers, all digitally enabled. BioVeda aims to cover over 10,000 villages and 1 million farmers by the end of the next financial year. The right mix of technology and physical presence (Phygital Model) on the ground is the key to our fast-track growth.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit