Agritech start-up Brainwired raises funding

Published on May 08, 2020

Agritech start-up Brainwired, which provides livestock health monitoring and tracking solution has raised undisclosed funding from Mumbai Angels. The start-up provides software to adopt tech to reduce their expenses.

Brainwired is founded by Romeo Jerard and Sreeshankar Nair, who have a background in livestock industry.

One of the investors Kritk Abiram said: "Brainwired is a perfect Fitbit for Livestock, also enabling farmers to maximize their profits. Both co-founders have background in the livestock industry and they are very well versed with issues plaguing the sector."

