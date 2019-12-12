Agritech start-up Ecozen raises $6 m in Series A funding

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Agritech start-up Ecozen on Thursday said it has raised $6 million (around ₹42 crore) in a Series A funding round to finance its expansion plan.
Based in Pune, Ecozen was founded by three IIT-Kharagpur alumni — Devendra Gupta, Prateek Singhal and Vivek Pandey. It develops technology-enabled products to strengthen the farm-to-fork value chain of perishables.
Ecozen said in a statement it completed its $6-million Series A fund-raise after receiving an investment from Sathguru Catalyser’s Innovation in Food & Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund). This funding is on top of the investment received in July 2019 from Caspian and the Hivos-Triodos Fund.
Omnivore, which originally invested in Ecozen in 2015, also participated in this round.
The company had raised $3 million in seed funding.
Ecozen’s irrigation and cold chain products (Ecotron and Ecofrost) help farmers who grow perishables to increase their yields, store their produce longer, and realise higher prices. The company said about 25,000 farmers in India use its products.
A Krishna Kumar, former MD of State Bank of India, will be joining Ecozen’s board as the company embarks on its next phase of growth, the statement said.
Ecozen co-founder and CEO Devendra Gupta said: “The funding raised will enable us to expand our product range, production capacity, and enter new geographies.”
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...