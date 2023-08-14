Farmers Fresh Zone (Farmers FZ), a Kochi-based start-up, was one among the 12 agri-food start-ups selected across the world by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations for the SDG Agrifood accelerator programme. For the first time, the UN hosted the SDG Agrifood accelerator programme and Farmer’s Fresh Zone stood out for its unique module and practices which are scalable in any part of the world.

Farmers Fresh Zone was one of the three start-ups to be part of the panel discussion that happened as part of the event. While six were invited to present their unique sustainable development goals (SDGs), a total of 12 were selected for the programme.

Pradeep PS, Chief Executive Officer, AgriTech D2C & FAAS ( Farm to fork as SaaS), said, “India is the second largest country in agriculture production and we, at Farmers Fresh Zone, are super proud to represent as the only one from India at a global forum. The event aiming to attain the UN sustainable development goals was held in Rome, Italy. Being recognised as a leader of sustainability in the agriculture sector is no mere feat. We presented our model before an august audience at the event. Participation at the UN function also opened roads to network with global names in this sector.”

Under this programme, Farmers FZ will receive grants and other funds to make the necessary changes needed for each market, thus helping them widen their reach and making their business global. The support offered by the accelerator includes financial readiness, innovation potential and market reach. The core objective of the programme is to help agri-food start-ups to scale up while conforming to the UN’s SDGs.

Farmers FZ started by bridging the gap between rural farmers and urban consumers by providing healthy, premium-quality and safe-to-eat vegetables from the fields to the table within a day. With the six years of immense understanding of agriculture sector, the start-up launched new vertical which helps agribusiness and farmers’ organisations to perform hassle-free operations along with measuring carbon footprint. For their FaaS model the start-up is having clients across India, Germany, US and Canada.