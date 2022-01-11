Agritech startup Pepper Farms raises $1m in seed round

Agritech start-up Pepper Farms, which helps farmers organise vegetable production lifecycle – from plantation to harvesting and sales --- has raised $1 million in seed fund led by AxilorVentures and Aspiring Minds Co-Founder Himanshu Aggarwal.

Founded by Saurabh Singla, an alumni of IIT Guwahati and Shalini Aggarwal, Chartered Accountant, the Gurugram-based is building a network of farms with end-to-end virtual management, customised agronomy and direct market linkages. The start-up is selling the produce daily across APMC mandis (Agriculture Produce Market Committee), e-retail, modern retail, and restaurants.

“We aim to bring production of another 1,000 acres under Pepper Farms in the next 12 months. Multiplying yields and financial returns with great traction from farmers and landowners, we would like to disrupt the farming industry with our agronomy, operations and marketing strategies,” Saurabh Singla, Co-Founder and CEO Pepper Farms, said.

“The idea was to reduce inefficiencies plaguing the farming ecosystem. With structuring small, fragmented farms, we are able to impact the lives of hundreds of farmers, skilled and unskilled workforce while delivering quality production for the masses,” Shalini Aggarwal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Pepper Farms, said.

Prof. Tarun Khanna (Harvard Business School), Raman Uberoi(ex-COO CRISIL), Sunil Kalra (Via Projects) and Rahul Jain (Co-Founder of Epigamia) also joined this investment round.