Agritech Unnati raises ₹60 crore Series A funding

Agritech firm Unnati has raised ₹60 crore in a Series A funding round from Incofin Investment Management, NabVentures, and Orios. The fresh funding will be used to augment its technology infrastructure and increase its uStore network, the company said.

Unnati is adding new features to its farmer and retailer apps, including artificial intelligence-led farm diagnostics, farming lifecycle management and supply chain management for partners, among others.

Till date, Unnati has served more than three lakh farmers through its 20,000-plus uStore network. It is looking at expanding its operations to Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, even while deepening its reach in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. Unnati aims to create five million ‘farmpreneurs’ enabled with digital tools.

“Unnati has built several innovative solutions to enable farmers and retailers to grow their business, and our growth trajectory has been remarkable so far. We are thrilled to have marquee investors backing us,” said Ashok Prasad, CEO and co-founder, Unnati.

“Incofin looks forward to supporting Unnati founders as they execute this unique combined agri-tech and fin-tech opportunity,” said Rahul Rai, Partner, Incofin India.

“Unnati is building a distributed model to optimise upstream supplies for the farmers,” said Rehan YarKhan, Managing Partner, Orios.

Nabventures Fund-I, backed by NABARD, has followed up its initial investment in the company by participating in this round of fund-raise.