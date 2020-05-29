Agro-chem cos in a quandary as Centre plans to ban 27 pesticides

The swarms of desert locusts continue to ravage farm fields across the country but the agro-chemical companies are perplexed as at least two major pesticides, which kill the predatory insects with ease, are in the process of being banned by the Centre.
On May 14, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had issued a draft notification, which said that the use of twenty-seven pesticides is likely to involve risk to human being and animals, therefore, the chemicals would be banned. It has given a 45-day window for raising objections and suggestion. Among the 27 chemicals are Malathion and Chlorpyriphos. Another chemical called DDVP or Dichlorvos would be fully banned after December 31.
On the other hand, several States in the past week have recommended Malathion and Chlorpyriphos for fighting the locusts’ menace. In early February, when the first wave of attacks started in Rajasthan, farmers around Sri Ganganagar district had also used DDVP for locust control.
The Crop Care Federation of India, which is the industry body of major agrochemicals producer in the country, is engaged in a dialogue with the Centre on this issue. Advisor to the body, Harish Mehta, in an email interaction with BusinessLine said the government is recommending only two products — Chlorpyriphos and Malathion — for the locust control. This year, the infestation is five to ten times bigger than the last year and these locust swarms can fly more than 200 km in a day.
The banning of such products will create a long-term handicap for the farmers in controlling the locust infestation, he said.
Mehta said that the proposed banning of the 27 products will make Indian farmers vulnerable not only to locusts but also to several invasive insects species. The policymakers should not ban such products as the industry does not know when the need will arise in future.
Mehta further said that for the May 14 notification, the industry players have already submitted most of the required data and there is no compelling reason to ban them. These products are also used in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and other OECD countries.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
May 29, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism