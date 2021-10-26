AgroStar building an omnichannel presence across multiple States

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
AgroStar, one of the leading agri-tech companies is now building an omnichannel presence across multiple States to make its services available to more farmers.
“Our omnichannel strategy enables us to further increase our touchpoints with the end customer. Across our advisory centre, mobile app, and now our retail stores, we are providing a seamless experience to our customers. We are seeing a fantastic trend of farmers connecting with us through one channel and engaging and transacting through the others as per their preferences and convenience. Our omnichannel strategy is another huge step forward towards our mission of helping farmers win,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Shardul Sheth, in a statement.
Through AgroStar’s unique retail format, farmers can now interact in person with AgroStar’s agri doctors, who can guide, counsel, and mentor farmers on how to solve problems in real-time and help improve their farm productivity.
The digitally connected stores enable farmers to avail various services like a phone consultation with crop experts, soil testing, seed coating, and access to a wide range of high-quality branded inputs like seeds, crop nutrition, crop protection, and fertilisers.
