AgroStar opens its advisory centre in Pune

AgroStar, a digital farmer network and an end-to-end solutions provider for farmers, opened agri advisory centre and a quality assurance lab for seeds and fertilisers at its headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra.

The Agri Advisory Centre and quality lab were inaugurated by the State Agriculture Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

The statement issued by the company stated that the AgroStar Quality Assurance Lab (AQAL), is part of the research and development efforts and innovation to ensure farmers get the best quality inputs through its platform. The lab is equipped with advanced equipment to conduct seed and fertiliser testing as per ISTA (International Seed Testing Association) protocols and standards. It is operated by a team of highly qualified professionals, including seed technologists, seed analysts, quality control professionals, and chemistry quality analysts.

Real-time services

AQAL will carry out tests like physical purity test, moisture test, standard germination test, maintenance of relative humidity, temperature and time to time monitoring of germination samples.

The seed lab undertook over 150 seed germination and other tests. The lab is receiving accreditation from NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration) and ISTA (International Seed Testing Association). The fertiliser testing capability will help test the quality of all the fertilisers, including water-soluble fertilisers and other micro and macronutrients, before supplying them to farmers.

The Agri Advisory Centre has a team of over 500 agri experts, providing real-time advisory services to farmers at no cost charged.

Devraj Arya, Vice President - Farm Solutions and Regulatory Affairs, AgroStar, said, “The quality of seeds determines the overall value of crop yield. Low-quality seeds can lead to poor germination and vigour, thereby impacting crop yield, which ultimately negatively impacts a farmer’s potential earnings. It is critical for farmers to use high-quality seeds, fertilisers and other input products in order to get high-quality produce and finally better prices in the market”.

Shardul Sheth, Cofounder and CEO, AgroStar, said, “ We pride ourselves on providing high-quality agri inputs and real-time actionable advisory to our farmers that can directly impact their yield and income. AgroStar’s lab tested agri inputs combined with the valuable real-time advisory are a huge step towards the mission of Helping Farmers Win by doubling their income.