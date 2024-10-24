Agritech firm AgroStar has announced a strategic partnership with Spanish company Biorizon Biotech to bring advanced biological and biocontrol products to the Indian farmers.

The Alemeria-headquartered Biorizon Biotech is a major player in developing biostimulants and biopesticides derived from natural sources such as microalgae, bacteria, and plant extracts. Biorizin Biotech’s products are currently distributed in nearly 60 countries across five continents.

Eco-friendly solution

Through this partnership, AgroStar will introduce Biorizon’s innovative, eco-friendly solutions to Indian farmers, providing them with tools to boost crop resilience, productivity and sustainability. The partnership is part of a larger initiative by AgroStar and Biorizon to evaluate and bring additional biological solutions to India, addressing key agricultural challenges. Together, they aim to equip Indian farmers with certified, world-class solutions that improve both crop yields and environmental outcomes.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Biorizon Biotech to bring their innovative biological products to India,” said Shardul Sheth, Co-founder & CEO of AgroStar, in a statement. “By partnering with Biorizon Biotech, a global leader in sustainable crop nutrition technologies, we are reinforcing our commitment to bringing world-class innovations to Indian farmers. This collaboration aligns with our mission of helping farmers win with solutions that enhance farmer productivity and safeguard the environment.”

Biorizon Biotech, known for operating the two largest indoor microalgae cultivation plants in Europe, has been at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Their biostimulant products hold the highest number of Official European Certifications, establishing them as a global agricultural biotech industry pioneer.

David Iglesias Hernandez, CEO of Biorizon Biotech said, “We are thrilled to partner with AgroStar to introduce our cutting-edge biotechnological products to the dynamic Indian market. We can effectively reach millions of farmers across the country through AgroStar’s extensive omni-channel platform and deep-rooted farmer network. As a trusted partner, AgroStar will play a critical role in helping us make a meaningful impact on Indian agriculture, empowering farmers to adopt sustainable solutions. Our microalgae-based biological solutions will help farmers address key challenges like soil health degradation and pest management, ensuring long-term sustainability and productivity.”

The collaboration will focus on launching multiple certified, high-quality products tailored to the specific needs of Indian farmers, with an emphasis on delivering sustainable, innovative solutions for long-term agricultural success.