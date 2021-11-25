Agtech Faarms helps SMEs sell farm inputs in more markets

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Agritech platform Faarms said on Thursday it is assisting small and medium-scale (SME) producers of seed and livestock feed in the North to distribute across India.
Faarms has tied up with SMEs such as Prabhat Seeds from Haryana, Sheetal Industries, Sampoorna and Sardar Cattle Feed from Punjab, Shiv Shakti Group and SP Solvent from Uttarakhand, Sai Agro and Baba Deep, among others.
Through the Faarms platform, the SMEs can sell seed, feed and machinery tools to farmers
in over seven states, the company said in a statement.
Stakeholders see no impact of repeal of farm laws on agtech ecosystem
Faarms, which aims to be a single-point e-commerce platform for farm inputs, is currently connected to around eight lakh farmers in over 33,000 villages in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
The company plans to reach 70,000 villages soon and enter the country’s North-East and South by the first quarter of 2022.
Taranbir Singh and Alok Duggal, co-founders of Faarms, said the company was glad to help SMEs and MSMEs — “the backbone of the Indian economy” — expand their distribution countrywide , and enable local seed and livestock companies to sell at the national level.
Driving tech transformation in agriculture will solve post-harvest issues in value chains
Sunil Kalra, owner of Prabhat Seeds, said Faarms was a boon not just to the farming community but also local seed and farm equipment manufacturers. “We have been able to reach seven states, from just one, within a short time. We look forward to entering new geographies as Faarms expands its footprint across the country,” he said.
Recently, Faarms signed an MoU with the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) for access to 422 warehouses across India. This will help the company deliver seeds, agrochemicals, biofertilisers, poultry and cattle feed to farmers in the interiors of several states.
