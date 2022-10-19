Agritech platform, GROWiT, announced its partnership with Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to promote protective farming.

The partnership aims to increase awareness and penetration of protective farming products and techniques among farmers associated with IFFCO. GROWiT intends to assist them in increasing their production.

‘Doubling farmers’ income’

Saurabh Agarwal, Director and CEO of GROWiT, said, “This partnership with IFFCO will bring us closer to our target of doubling farmers’ income in the next 10 years. Together, we will continue to make efforts that will benefit the farmers’ community and the agriculture industry of India.”

IFFCO said it is excited about the collaboration with GROWiT. It said in a statement, “We have teamed up with them to get the word out on protective farming and how it can help the farmers with whom we’re associated boost their produce in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way.”

Also read WayCool Foods and University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkot ink MoU to digitise crop productivity practices