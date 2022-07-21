Agtech firm WRMS to hire 200 people by year-end

Agritech start-up Weather Risk Management Services (WRMS) plans to expand its workforce by adding over 200 new employees by the year-end. The company is hiring across positions, including freshers, mid-level and experienced, the company said in a statement.

WRMS is looking to add skill sets such as GIS - remote sensing, data science, IoT, flutter app developer, android developer and PHP developer, among others. Besides technical skills, the company is hiring talent across management, backend, business development, finance, operations, marketing & sales, field executives and agri-telcallers as well. WRMS is recruiting across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for these skillsets.

WRMS’s SecuFarm App is the world’s first smart & sustainable farming solution that combines the most advanced crop advisory backed by technology for smallholder farmers to provide them with a farm-level yield guarantee. With over 25,000 farmers enrolled so far, SecuFarm targets to reach over a million farmers by 2024 in all parts of the country.

Anuj Kumbhat, Founder & CEO, WRMS said, “We have made great strides in bringing innovative Agri products and services which are transforming the lives of smallholder farmers. We have recorded massive growth in the past few months, thus, we need a skilled pool of talent who can deliver the clients and be a part of our growth journey.”

Kumbhat further said “This hiring is very crucial for our next growth phase. We are seeking passionate minds, who can help us scale the SecuFarm platform and further strengthen our positioning as a leading agritech company.”

WRMS recently received grant money of 2.1 Million Euros from InsuResilience Solutions Fund to build resilience of smallholder farmers in India with yield guarantee. WRMS is using this fresh capital to develop and implement the yield guarantee solution to improve the resilience of 100,000 smallholder farmers in India against climate risks and incentivize smart agricultural risk management practices.